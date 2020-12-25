Bike raffle supports Almeria City shops

ADRIANA VALVERDE, PSOE spokeswoman at Almeria city hall urged shop-owners and residents to back the party’s campaign supporting local commerce.

As last year, the campaign has been named Los Zapatos de Lola.

Internet shopping was increasingly important, Valverde said, before going on to highlight the difficulties that the owners of small businesses meet when going online.

To counter this, the party has transformed its web page into a “virtual shop window” where shop-owners could promote their businesses, products and services.

To encourage visits to the web, the PSOE is raffling a bicycle in a draw that will take place at the end of February.

Those wishing to take part in the raffle should register on the www.loszapatosdelola.com website or fill in the coupons available in the Almeria City shops where they have made purchases. Shop-owners wanting to join the scheme can do so via the website or by filling in one of the cards that councillors are distributing in shops.

