Aviation Industry Gives Cautious Welcome to Brexit Deal Announcement.

The UK and European Union have announced a free trade deal with the European Union, just days before the Brexit deadline on December 31. An Abta spokesperson said: “Abta welcomes confirmation that a trade deal has been reached. It is vital that we avoid additional uncertainty for the travel industry at a time when businesses are struggling with the impact of Covid-19.”

-- Advertisement --



“While there will still be changes, and businesses need to prepare for those, securing a deal will ensure that vital transport links are maintained, and provide at least some basis for the continued entry of tourism workers from the UK into the EU. Abta will now be looking closely at the details to understand fully what this means for travel businesses and travellers.”

“Comprehensive advice for customers travelling to the EU from January 1 can be found on abta.com, in particular the need for customers to take out travel insurance rather than relying on an Ehic card and ensuring that passports have at least six months’ validity.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, tweeted: “An agreed Brexit deal gives a much-needed boost of some certainty for business and whilst there will be a great amount of detail to digest we can at least just move forward.”

Patricia Yates, director of strategy and communications at VisitBritain, said the news is a “welcome boost for tourism, reassuring visitors on the practicalities of travel so they can plan their trips with confidence and providing long-awaited certainty for businesses to be able to drive bookings”.

She added: “With short-haul European markets forecast to recover quicker than long-haul, it also sends a timely message of reassurance at a critical time for the industry as we work to stimulate demand and bookings to drive the return of international tourism spend.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Aviation Industry Gives Cautious Welcome to Brexit Deal Announcement”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.