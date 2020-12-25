AT least 26 people have died after a boat sinks on Lake Albert, which marks the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

According to Ugandan officials, the horrific event happened on Christmas Eve when the boat overturned when strong winds hit and “went underwater”, local official Ashraf Oromo said on Friday, December 25.

“The boat had over 50 people on board, 26 bodies have been recovered, 21 people were rescued,” local official Ashraf Oromo said following the accident on Wednesday.

The dugout canoe capsized while it was travelling with its passengers from DRC to Uganda to buy or sell products on a cross-border market. Survivors testified to the tragedy. They were surprised by a storm, according to Jean-Bosco Lalo, from Ituri civil society. He also said that those who have not been rescued have been in the water for a considerable amount of time, meaning it is unlikely that more people will be found alive.

