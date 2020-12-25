AMERICAN Ambassador Congratulates Boris And Says Now For The US Deal as he calls to congratulate him on Brexit

Woody Johnson, the American Ambassador to the UK, only a few hours after the Brussels agreement was announced, posted a clip of Boris Johnson’s historic Brexit speech on Twitter, along with, “Congratulations to the UK and EU on striking a Brexit deal”, and that there will now be “so many new opportunities to pursue between London and Washington”.

Donald Trump had always said that the US wanted to make a big deal with the UK once Brexit was done, and on December 17, the Ambassador had reportedly shown the prime minister a screenshot of an Express.co.uk poll which showed results where readers preferred to see a US-UK trade deal more than an EU-UK trade deal, and he told his Twitter followers, “We’re going to get this done for YOU!”.

Ambassador Johnson’s pledge comes just one day after he shared a photograph on Twitter of himself, along with the financial secretary to the treasurer, Jesse Norman, signing a customs agreement between the UK and the US that will “ensure our important crime-fighting will continue uninterrupted”.

The agreement between Washington and London is to share evidence and information to enforce trafficking, proliferation, duty evasion, money laundering, and terrorism-related activities, and would also help to stem the illegal flow of drugs and weapons.

