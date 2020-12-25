6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks The Philippines.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Mindoro region of the Philippines, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Friday, Dec. 25. The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km (89 miles), EMSC said.

The quake, which was also felt in the capitals region, also registered at magnitude 6.3 at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The centre was traced to Calatagan in Batangas province, according to an initial report from Phivolcs, which said it did not expect damage but did warn of aftershocks. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued.

In the coastal city of Calatagan, about 90 kilometres south of Manila and near the epicentre, people attending mass remained calm as the earthquake hit, police chief Major Carlo Caceres told local news media.

“There was a pause in the church service, but the people did not panic. This area is quake-prone and people are more or less used to them. There were no reports of damage or casualties in the area,” he added.

“The office furniture and equipment swayed, but nothing was broken,” said policeman Allan Megano in the nearby town of Balayan.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

