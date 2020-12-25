11 people killed after Boko Haram militants burn down church in Nigeria

11 people have been killed after Boko Haram militants burn down a church in Nigeria and kidnap a priest on Christmas Eve.

-- Advertisement --



At least 11 people were massacred and many other people injured mercilessly when Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria Church in the Pemi village, which is in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The brutal incident happened on Thursday, December 24 when the Boko Haram attackers also burnt down cars, houses, and motorcycles in the community before setting fire to the church and waiting around to watch it burn to the ground.

Local sources say that fleeing villagers spent the night out in the cold till this Christmas morning.

More than 40,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terror activities in the country and this horrific church attack comes exactly a year after six people were killed and three wounded by the militants in Kwaaagilim village, also in Chibok Local Government Area.

Boko Haram, which loosely translates to mean “Western education is forbidden”, have carried out a number of attacks in northern Nigeria with the group’s most infamous attack targeted schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014 and were held many captive for years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “11 people killed as Boko Haram militants burn down church in Nigeria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.