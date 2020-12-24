Woman Raffles Car For Just £7 on Spain’s Costa Blanca

COSTA Blanca woman raffles a car for just £7

In craze which has swept across Spain in recent months, a woman in Cabo Roig on Spain’s Costa Blanca South is raffling an Opel Corsa for a staggering £7 a ticket. In an interview with Euro Weekly News, Chelsea Campbell said she got the idea from a friend, who had seen large ticket items such as villas and luxury vehicles offered for raffle online.

In November, a UK couple raffled their villa in Spain’s Canary Islands when they decided they wanted to move back to the UK.

“It’s the perfect last-minute Christmas gift,” Chelsea said, “or a way to brighten up someone’s New Year or Valentine’s Day.” The raffle to win the automatic, Spanish registered car runs until Monday, February 15.

