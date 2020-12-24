Wife’s Christmas Eve appeal for missing husband to make contact

The wife of a man missing for almost two weeks has made a Christmas Eve appeal for him to make contact.

Father-of-one Joshua Jones, 29, left his home in Matlock at 11.30am on Saturday, December 12, and has not been in touch since.

And wife Talia is urging him to make contact and let his family know he is safe.

“I want him to know there is no pressure on him to come home if he doesn’t want to.

“If he could just make contact with me or his mum and dad because we just want to know he is safe, that’s all that matters.

“No one is angry or upset with him. We just love him and need to hear that he is OK.”

CCTV images show Joshua leaving Sainsbury’s in Matlock around 12.20pm on Saturday, December 12, carrying a supermarket carrier bag.

Derbyshire Police have produced leaflets using these CCTV images and officers have been out in the town distributing the leaflets as part of their search.

Joshua was wearing a pair of blue jeans the day he went missing, together with a grey Superdry coat with a hood right green on the inside.

Officers are ” very keen” to hear from anyone who may have information, no matter how small, in relation to Joshua’s disappearance and would ask anyone with details to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference 518 of 12 December or on the website: derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

