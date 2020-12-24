TEN giant sperm whales wash up on a beach in North Yorkshire

A huge rescue operation is underway to save ten enormous sperm whales that became stranded in shallow waters near Withernsea in North Yorkshire at around 8:30am on Christmas Eve. Experts from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) believe that many of the whales are already dead, and the rest appear to be in poor health. The current bad weather in the area has hampered any rescue operation.

-- Advertisement --



A BDMLR spokeswoman said: “The number of whales currently stranded is 10. They are in shallow water and four have been confirmed still alive.

“We believe it to be a pod of juvenile males, all in very poor nutritional condition.

“Due to the current weather conditions and rough seas, our team will remain on land observing from a safe distance.

“Due to the size of the sperm whale – males reaching around 20 metres long and weighing up to 80 tonnes – it’s not possible to move these animals once stranded, and due to their size they rarely survive long once on land.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Whales Wash Up On Beach In Yorkshire”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.