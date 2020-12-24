Violent Death as Body Found by Cyclists in the Granada Sierras

VIOLENT death as body found by cyclists in the Granada Sierra de Huetor.

The body was discovered at around 10 am on the Wednesday December 23 by two cyclists near the A-92 highway. The body showed signs of extreme violence and is thought to have been dumped only seven or eight hours before its discovery.

The body has been identified as that of a Santa Fe resident, whose name has not been released. When body was found the hands were bound, and there was bruising to the head and injuries to the rest of the body.

The death is now being investigated as murder by the homicide group of the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police.

