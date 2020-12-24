UK Covid cases reach pre-lockdown levels as the country battles a new mutant variant

In a nightmare before Christmas, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on December 24 that last week, from December 12 to December 18, the UK’s positive Covid figures skyrocketed to almost 646,000, taking the number of infections right up to pre-second lockdown levels. This figure represents a staggering one in 85 people in the UK with coronavirus.

The ONS report said: “In the most recent week, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in England has continued to increase; during the most recent week (12 to 18 December 2020), we estimate 645,800 people within the community population in England had the coronavirus, equating to around 1 in 85 people.

“Over the most recent week, the percentage of people testing positive has continued to increase sharply in London, the East of England, and the South East; London now has the highest percentage of people testing positive.”

The discouraging news comes as London and the South East continues to battle the new mutant Covid variant, reported to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus.

