Toys for Cantoria just ‘Breezed in’

SANTA dropped by Cantoria Ayuntamiento just before Christmas, when Breeze 97.7FM delivered toys from their Caritas Christmas Appeal.

Throughout December the radio station collected toys so that children from poorer families in Cantoria, who have been very hard-hit this year, would have presents to open at Christmas.

“We have been collecting non-perishable food and children’s clothing since Caritas started providing help for the families,” Breeze presenter Geoff Feelgood explained.

“And we were sure our listeners would want to become involved with the toy appeal.”

“Everyone has been incredibly generous,” he added. “I really wasn’t sure how much we could realistically expect, and I was totally blown away by their kindness.”

Bobby Gray, who presents the lunchtime show on Breeze 97.7, said he never doubted that people would rise to the challenge, but even he was overwhelmed by the response.

After delivering a van full of foodstuff and clothing, Breeze were able to bring another van loaded with teddies, toys and games.

Listeners who were unable to travel to Albox, where the Breeze studio is located, donated via a Go Fund Me page, raising a total of €626.12.

Attending the presentation were Cantoria mayor Purificacion Sanchez Aranega, parish priest Fr Antonio Maria, who is also Caritas president in Cantoria and Irene Trequattrini Carmona, Caritas’ director in Cantoria.

Irene, described by George Gon of Cantoria Ayuntamiento as “a lady with the heart of an angel,” explained that the charity works with about 30 households in the municipality.

Many of them have been hit by the pandemic and job losses and unemployment have left them unable to afford the basic necessities of life.

“I would like to thank all our neighbours from the English community who have done so much and given so generously to these families,” Irene said. “We are also very grateful to Unicaja, the local supermarkets, Cantoria town hall and the food bank in Roquetas, Almeria.

“They have given us clothing, collected food donations, loaned us vehicles and staff, and given us their support.”

