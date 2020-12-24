Three French Police Officers Killed in Shooting

THREE French police officers have been killed in a shooting after being called to a report of domestic violence, in the mountain region of Massif Central in France.

The gunman aged 48, reportedly was familiar to the authorities due to issues with child custody. A woman in the village of Saint-Just had fled onto a house roof on Wednesday morning.

Reportedly before setting the house on fire the gunman shot and killed one officer and a further officer was injured. More police arrived on the scene and two were shot dead. Emmanuel Macron, President has announced that the entire country shares in the grief of the families.

The scene was attended by Gérald Darmanin Interior Minister, who has named the three officers that were tragically killed as Brig Arno Mavel, 21, Adjutant Rémi Dupuis, 37 and Lt Cyrille Morel, 45.

The gunman was found dead in his car and is thought to have taken his own life, he has been named as Frédéric Limol.

