The UK’s Youngest Ever Terrorist Aged 17 Applies For Anonymity

The youngest person to ever be convicted of terrorist offences in a UK court, a 17-year-old boy from Country Durham, has asked his legal team in Manchester Crown Court this week, to secure a hearing to apply to keep his identity anonymous when he turns 18, with the court setting a date in January 2021 for that application to be heard.

The boy, who can not be named due to legal reasons, is currently serving a sentence of six years and eight months, on charges of neo-nazi terror offences, after his trial heard how he was an avid follower of “occult neo-Nazism”, and described himself as a “natural sadist”, guilty of trying to obtain bomb-making chemicals, researching explosives online, and listing potential attack targets to carry out bombings.

In a simultaneous online video hearing, with Leeds Youth Court, District Judge Richard Kitson handed the teenager an extra eighteen months sentence, for unrelated child offences, of five sexual assaults against a girl, which the boy had denied, but the judge said the evidence of the charges were “so serious”, that only immediate custody was appropriate.



Bans on keeping a child defendant’s identity secret expire once they reach 18 and such lifelong anonymity orders have only ever been granted in a small number of cases, such as that of Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, who murdered James Bulger in Liverpool, or Maxine carr, who famously obstructed the Ian Huntley Soham murders police case in 2002.

