Spanish company makes ‘Covid-killing’ masks

A SPANISH company has developed a smart mask that kills Covid-19 with an efficiency of 99 per cent.

The R&D department of the Atenzza business group has developed an ecological fabric with static biocides which can be used to make masks and which actively kills Covid-19 and any virus with an efficiency of 99 per cent.

Its properties remain unchanged after more than 100 washes at 60 degrees, according to sources from the company in Ontinyent, Valencia.

Named Ecodry, it is the first ecological fabric manufactured in Spain that has the ability to kill the virus by contact, preventing the growth of harmful microorganisms that are formed by humidity and temperature inside the mask, guaranteeing prevention and avoiding having to dispose of them within a few hours.

What the static biocides in the fabric do is dissolve the fat around the virus, making the viral load disappear in less than two hours.

Ecodry fixes the biocides to the fibre by means of nanotechnology, getting them to act exclusively on the mask, preventing any allergies in contact with the skin.

Ecodry masks are made of 70 per cent organic cotton, meet all safety requirements and exceed FFP2 in bacterial filtration and breathability. In addition, they are water-repellent, waterproof, have no chemical additives and are washable.

Available in all sizes with different designs, they can be used comfortably for long periods of time and have passed all clinical and scientific tests to obtain the European certification CWA17553: 2020.

