SHARON Osbourne shares coronavirus update after being rushed to hospital

Former X-Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, 68, shared a heart-warming of rock star husband Ozzy Osbourne, together with their dogs, letting fans know that is well once again and back home with her family after two negative Covid tests. The Talk host revealed to fans on Monday, December 14, that she had been rushed to hospital.

In her latest Instagram post, Sharon said: “Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!

“So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support. Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays.”

When Sharon was first diagnosed, she urged her fans to take precautions and stay safe, saying:

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy. I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m f***ed.”

