Scotland’s Youngest COVID Victim Only Months Old

SCOTLAND’S youngest COVID victim is only months old.

As the National Records of Scotland latest figures have been released, for the period of December 14 to December 20, Scotland’s youngest death to date has been revealed.

Director of Statistical Services, Pete Whiehouse said, “Every death from this virus is a tragedy, and these statistics represent the heartbreak of many families and communities across the country.

“Today’s statistics show a slight reduction again in the number of COVID-19 related deaths when compared to last week’s figures.”

Previously the youngest victims in Scotland had been 15 or over but now a baby girl has died from COVID-19 before her first birthday.

The number of recent deaths in Scotland has decreased slightly, but the death of a baby is a stark reminder that no one is safe from the virus.

