RUSSIA registers a new record of daily COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic and 635 deaths, in data published on Thursday, December 24.

-- Advertisement --



Russia added 29,935 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, a new daily maximum since the outbreak of the pandemic, and 635 deaths, reported the country’s health authorities.

In total, 2,963,688 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the 85 regions of the country since the start of the health emergency.

With the deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths from covid-19 in Russia amounts to 53,096, according to official statistics.

The number reported today is quite a significant jump from data published on December 3, when the ‘second-wave’ of the coronavirus pandemic recorded 28,145 new cases and 554 deaths in Russia in that 24 hours period.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russia registers a new record of daily COVID-19 infections and 635 deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.