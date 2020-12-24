ROYAL NAVY Warship Hit By Covid-19 Outbreak as the crew have to isolate for Christmas

The crew of HMS Northumberland has been forced to isolate after an outbreak of Covid-19 on board the Type 23 frigate, submarine hunter, with the vessel returning to Devonport Naval Base, near Plymouth, yesterday (Wednesday), meaning they will miss Christmas.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Navy said, “Following a number of suspected Covid cases onboard HMS Northumberland, the crew is now following health guidelines and protocols to isolate. The Royal Navy continues to meet all operational tasks over Christmas, as it has done throughout this pandemic”.

The ship had been out on patrol in UK waters, after a recent significant increase in Russian submarine activity in the North Atlantic, and last month off the west coast of Scotland, she escorted the Russian destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov, as well as being part of a group of Royal Navy vessels that monitored nine Russian vessels in November and December, including a surfaced submarine, a corvette, a destroyer, a patrol ship, and their supply ships.

