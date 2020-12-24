Risk-To-Life Warning Issued in UK

RISK-To-Life warning issued as Storm Bella is about to batter the UK

The Met Office issued an amber warning on Christmas Eve which represents a serious risk to life from 3pm on December 26, when Storm Bella is set to batter England and Wales. Gales of up to 70mph are expected to hit parts of South Wales and Southern England with continued rain posing a risk of further flooding.

The new warning comes as much of England and Wales were under a yellow alert for floods on December 23; at 5 AM on Christmas Eve, the UK’s Emergency Agency issued 90 warnings across England and Wales, with 16 connected to the River Severn which runs along the border.

According to Alex Burkill, a meteorologist for the Met Office, the weather is set to clear on the afternoon of December 25 and Christmas day will be pleasant, but the reprieve won’t last for long as Storm Bella approaches on Boxing Day, bring more heavy rain and strong winds.

