PORTUGAL Welcomes Brexit as President Marcelo calls it a historic deal



Portugal had congratulated the UK on getting Bretix done, the two countries having always enjoyed a good relationship, and Portugal reliant on British tourism, with the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa saying the deal is a “historic agreement for which both sides in the long drawn out negotiations deserve congratulations”.

-- Advertisement --



Augusto Santos Silva, the foreign affairs minister, stated it “means a lot for Portugal”, particularly for Portuguese resident in the UK, and Brits resident in Portugal, to all they know they are living and working in “countries that are friends”, adding that the deal signifies “better conditions to develop an economic relationship with the UK, which is also the principal origin of tourism for Portugal”.

Portugal’s Prime Minister António Costa, who is still self-isolating, also tweeted his delight at the news, saying, “the ‘divorce agreement’ comes a week ahead of the end of the transition agreement, and has finally laid to rest all the fears of a so-called disorderly exit”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Welcomes Brexit”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.