NATIONAL POLICE and Civil Protection volunteers from Malaga are looking for an 85-year-old man missings from his home in Campanillas since Tuesday, December 22.

The National Police report that Jose Sanchez Verdugo was last seen at 11am that day.

The man is 1.75 metres tall, weighs 90 kilos, has grey hair and eyebrows, green eyes.

He is thought to be in the Campanillas area of Malaga, where he takes short walks, as he has heart problems. He has a catheter bag due to an operation.

He was wearing blue trousers, a light colour checked shirt, a green cardigan, a cap, black shoes and glasses. He was carrying a walking stick.

His family reported him missing and ask that anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts call the National Police on 091.

The search is being carried out by land and air.

Police search for missing man in Malaga