PM Pedro Sánchez sends Christmas message to military troops abroad

PM Pedro Sánchez has sent a Christmas message to military troops abroad.

IN a video message recorded at Moncloa, Spain’s Prime Minister, who finishes a quarantine period today (Thursday, December 24), expressed his gratitude on behalf of the nation for the “humanitarian and peace-keeping missions military personnel are carrying out abroad.

“Today I address the men and women of the Armed Forces who are abroad and who, at this time of year, cannot be at home,” said Sánchez, thanking the Armed Forces for their “quiet work at the service of democracy”.

He added: “I send you my affection and that of the whole country. Thank you for your work. You are an example of service to Spain and the international community.”

Hoy me he dirigido a los hombres y mujeres de las Fuerzas Armadas que se encuentran en el exterior y que, en estas fechas, no pueden estar en casa. Os mando mi afecto y el de todo el país. Gracias por vuestra labor. Sois ejemplo de servicio a España y a la comunidad internacional pic.twitter.com/W7Mpv2x2QA — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 24, 2020



