PM Pedro Sánchez sends Christmas message to military troops abroad

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
PM Pedro Sánchez sends Christmas message to military troops abroad
CREDIT: La Moncloa Twitter @desdelamoncloa

PM Pedro Sánchez has sent a Christmas message to military troops abroad.

IN a video message recorded at Moncloa, Spain’s Prime Minister, who finishes a quarantine period today (Thursday, December 24), expressed his gratitude on behalf of the nation for the “humanitarian and peace-keeping missions military personnel are carrying out abroad.

“Today I address the men and women of the Armed Forces who are abroad and who, at this time of year, cannot be at home,” said Sánchez, thanking the Armed Forces for their “quiet work at the service of democracy”.

He added: “I send you my affection and that of the whole country. Thank you for your work. You are an example of service to Spain and the international community.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "PM Pedro Sánchez sends Christmas message to military troops abroad".





Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

