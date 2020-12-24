PHOTO of cuddling ‘widowed’ penguins wins prestigious award

We’ve all been craving a bit of physical interaction this year, so it’s perhaps no surprise that this heart-warming photograph of two mateless penguins seemingly comforting each other has been catapulted into the global spotlight. The extraordinary moment was captured by Tobias Baumgaertner in Melbourne and bagged the much-sought-after first prize in Oceanographic magazine’s Ocean Photograph Awards, as well as the Community Choice award.

Baumgaertner wrote about the picture on Instagram:

“During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago.”

“These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean.”

“A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left.

“Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Photo Of Cuddling Penguins Wins Prestigious Award".