FORMER President Barack Obama’s favourite burger joint to open in Spain’s Seville next year

Iconic fast food joint Five Guys is set to open on the Avenida de la Constitucion in Seville before the summer of 2021, with work due to commence right after Christmas. The news has caused quite a stir as the 34-year-old hamburger brand is said to be a firm favourite with former US President Barack Obama.

“The average execution time that we use to adapt our premises is three to four months, so we calculate that before the summer we will have the establishment of Avenida,” said general director Daniel Agromayor.

As well as bringing the glitz of celebrity to the city centre, the iconic eatery will create between 40 and 50 jobs in the area, with the hiring process beginning in mid-February.

“It is about quality employment, since our contracts are indefinite”, said Agromayor, who added that the jobs will be “part-time or full-time, depending on the preference of the applicant.”

