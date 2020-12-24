Notre Dame Hosts First Concert Since Devastating Fire

NOTRE DAME, the iconic cathedral in the heart of Paris, has hosted its first concert since a devastating fire caused severe damage in April 2019.

The cathedral hosted a televised live Christmas Eve concert featuring 20 singers, a solo Soprano, violinists, and an organ. The magnificent cathedral would usually host over 60 concerts each year, though since being heavily damaged in a fire has not hosted musical events for 18 months.

The musicians and singers performed while socially distancing under France’s social distancing guidelines.

The diocese told AP that the “highly symbolic concert” was one “marked with emotion and hope”. They expressed their job that concerts had returned to the cathedral, which boasts “musical heritage that dates to the Middle Ages”.

In April 2019 a massive fire destroyed the roof of the cathedral, which is situated in the heart of the French capital. It also caused extensive damage to Notre Dame’s 8000-piece organ, which is currently undergoing an exhaustive restoration process that is expected to span four years.

