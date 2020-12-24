NORAD Santa Tracker is ready to go, and Santa is on his way.

The Santa Tracker shows you exactly where Santa and his Reindeer are in the world, as they fly from country to country and also tracks how any presents Santa has delivered.

Nothing can stop Santa, not even the coronavirus. This year you can find Santa, via the NORAD website, on apps for Android and iOS and even give NORAD a ring, or have a with NORAD chat via the website.

NORAD the North American Aerospace Defence Command normally protects the US and Canadian skies, but every Christmas is tracks Santa instead. Santa is said to fly at an amazing 1,800 miles per second during Christmas eve.

So get your mince pies and carrots at the ready for Santa’s arrival, and listen out for Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen and of course Rudolf.

