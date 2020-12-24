New Mutant Covid Variant Discovered In Nigeria

ANOTHER new mutant Covid variant has been discovered in Nigeria

John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, reported on Thursday, December 24 that yet another mutant strain of Covid has been detected in Nigeria, making this the third variant discovered after novel cases in the UK and South Africa.

Dr Nkengasong said the Nigeria CDC and the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases are analysing data but they believe it is different to the other two mutant Covid variants.

‘Give us some time. It’s still very early,’ Dr Nkengasong said.

Many countries around the globe continue to ban flights coming from the UK and South Africa in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

The discouraging news comes as London and the South East continues to battle the new mutant Covid variant, reported to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus.

