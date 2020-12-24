Nearly 100 Flood Warnings Issued Across England and Wales

HEAVY RAINFALL in the UK has led weather authorities to issue almost 100 flood warnings across England and Wales.

Emergency services across both countries have reported a high rate of flood-related incidents as heavy rainfall causes many areas to experience flooding problems.

A Yellow Met Office warning that was lifted in the early hours of Christmas Eve stretched from East Anglia across Leicester, Birmingham, and North London, continuing on to mid-Wales and Cornwall.

The BBC reports that South Wales Fire and Rescue service received over 500 calls on Wednesday related to floods, while in Northamptonshire authorities responded to 250 rain connected emergencies.

Nottinghamshire authorities confirmed that they had been forced to rescue people stranded in cars as rain causes floods across the midlands, and several homes in Mansfield reportedly received extensive damage.

At 5 AM on Christmas Eve, the UK’s Emergency Agency issued 90 warnings across England and Wales, with 16 connected to the River Severn which runs along the border.

