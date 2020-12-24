Nail Used In ‘Crucifixion of Jesus’ Found Hidden In Monastery

NAIL use in the ‘crucifixion of Jesus Christ’ has been discovered hidden in a monastery in the Czech Republic

In a truly extraordinary find, an archaeology team excavating a monastery in Milevsko in the Czech Republic believe they have uncovered a six-centimetre nail which they believe was used to crucify Jesus Christ, as reported by The Star. The relic was hidden in a secret chamber in a box marked “IR”.

Radio Prague reported that experts will need to verify the authenticity of the nail, but if it’s proved to be the real deal, it is an “even greater than the reliquary of St Maurus”.

Jiří Šindelář, who took part in the discovery, told ČTK news agency that the secret vault is believed to have been used to hide precious relics in the early 15th century: “Because the Hussites destroyed the archive, there was no information that such a thing was here.”

According to Šindelář, the nail will be checked thoroughly by experts in 2021.

