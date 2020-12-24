MURDERER Rose West Changes Her Name To Jennifer Jones, to allegaedly distance herself from her past



Rose West, the 67-year-old notorious evil murderer, serving life without parole, at New Hall Women’s prison, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, for her part in 10 murders, has allegedly paid £36 to change her name, by deed poll, to Jennifer Jones, reportedly to try to distance herself from her past crimes in the ‘House Of Horrors’, on Cromwell Street.

Rose, and her husband Fred West, from Devon, carried out a killing-spree of 12 murders, over almost 20 years, with Fred committing suicide in his cell in 1995, whilst awaiting trial.

In October, it was reported that her youngest son, Barry, had been discovered dead from an overdose in a hostel in Kent.

Fellow inmates of West are said to be furious at her being allowed to change her name, with a source saying, “Rose thinks the name will give her some anonymity but there’s a lot of anger about it. She’s chosen the new surname because it’s so common and the Christian name just because she’s always liked it. For her, it’s more about getting rid of any association to Fred for good”.

