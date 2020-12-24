Modern technology could help the Spanish hospitality industry

AS the hospitality industry in Spain crumbles with more than 100,000 bars and restaurants across the country potentially likely to close, there are some who are turning to digital companies to help save their businesses.

There are a number of niche start-ups which are offering specialist services to bars and restaurants to either help them promote themselves on social media, become part of an online community or even join a search App.

A perfect example is Futbar which directs those who want to find the nearest member bar screening live football.

Many businesses will perish but those that take advantage of modern technology have a good chance of getting through the current time of problem and find growth as and when things get back to normal.

