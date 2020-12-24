MAURICIO POCHETTINO Lined Up To Be Next PSG Manager after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel



Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly being lined up by Paris Saint-Germain as their next manager, after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel earlier today (Saturday).

It seems to be just a matter of time and the relevant deals to be finalised, and paperwork to be signed, for the Argentinian tactician to return to the Parc Des Princes stadium where he played for the club between 2001 and 2003, leaving a lasting impression.

Having been out of work since leaving Tottenham 12 months ago, Pochettino’s name has been mentioned in connection with a host of top European clubs, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United have all allegedly made contact with him, but now it seems his signature will go on the dotted line in Paris, where he will inherit a wealth of outstanding talent, in the shape of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel DiMaria, thanks to the Qatari owners.

