London: Emergency shelters open for homeless due to freezing weather

THE Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced on Thursday, December 24, that emergency shelters are set to open tonight for homeless people as freezing weather approaches.

Khan has activated the pan-London Severe Weather Emergency Protocols (SWEP) over the Christmas period to protect homeless people as temperatures are forecast to fall below 0°C across the capital this evening.

The activation of SWEP compels councils across London, in association with homelessness charities, to open emergency shelters for people who are sleeping rough during the worst weather conditions. This is the second SWEP activation this winter.

Shared sleeping spaces should be considered by local authorities only as a last resort due to COVID and when all options to provide self-contained rooms have been exhausted.

Despite the imposition of Tier 4 restrictions on London over Christmas, Londoners have shown that their sense of generosity and Christmas spirit remains undimmed by donating more than £13,500 to the Mayor’s Winter Rough Sleeping campaign since it was launched just over a week ago (on December 16).

Funds will be split between four charities working with young homeless Londoners: Depaul, akt, Centrepoint and New Horizons Youth Centre and will directly benefit young Londoners affected by the pandemic.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “Homelessness is an emergency whatever the weather – but the pandemic has compounded the risks faced by the most vulnerable Londoners. Local authorities, charities and others supporting homeless people have been working tirelessly throughout this crisis and will continue to do so as temperatures fall.

“But it is a simple fact that Covid-secure accommodation costs more than traditional shelter space, so the Government must supply appropriate funding as a matter of urgency to ensure nobody is left on the streets during freezing conditions.”

