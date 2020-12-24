RESIDENTS in Lincoln are worried after a man was found stabbed, and the area sees a growing trend in crime.

Police were called to a stabbing on Portland Street on Tuesday shortly before 7 pm. Residents reported seeing the area joining with High Street having crime tape and a scene guard in the area at around 8 pm. Police have confirmed that a man, aged 37 was found with multiple stab wounds in his leg, although it is thought that the wounds are not a threat to life.

-- Advertisement --



Local residents are worried, as only a few minutes away another man was recently stabbed. Owner of the local Lincoln Foodstore Karim said, “It doesn’t surprise me (about the incident), it’s very hard.

“I’ve been here for nine months and I’ve had my shop window broken twice, theft twice, and a robbery.

“But what can I do? I’m here for people who need to top up their gas and electricity, I’ve stayed open for my community.”

Another resident commented that crimes like this are a “regular occurrence”. Any information regarding the incident can be reported directly to the police or through CrimeStoppers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lincoln Residents Worried after Man Found Stabbed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.