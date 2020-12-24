KATE GARRAWAY Tweets Sky To Help Her With Her TV And Wi-Fi For Christmas as she is isolating at home without any



Kate Garraway is spending Christmas at home alone, with her two children Darcey aged14, and Billy aged 11, apart from her husband Derek Draper, who is recovering in hospital from coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Garraway recently told her co-presenter, Ben Shephard, on Good Morning Britain, “I feel physically sick actually, I can sort of feel my chest tightening at the thought of it, and the total panic about the idea of Darcey, Bill and myself on our own at Christmas, unable to visit Derek because of potentially restrictions, and that huge emotional hole”, adding, “Without grandparents, without friends helping to fill it. It feels like such a significant moment”.

The 53-year-old Good Morning Britain presenter had to post on Twitter, to try and get help with her internet, tweeting, “Hi @skytv, I really hate to do this but can’t get through to anyone on phone for last 3 days, am sure you are frantic, but please can someone get in touch”.

Thankfully for Kate, Sky replied, “Hi @kategarraway, can you message us and we will try to help?”.

__________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kate Garraway Tweets Sky To Help Her With Her TV And Wi-Fi For Christmas”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.