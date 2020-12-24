JOE SWASH And Stacey Solomon Get Engaged For Christmas as Joe proposes



Loose Women’s 31-year-old panellist, Stacey Solomon, has announced on her Instagram account that TV actor and presenter Joe Swash proposed to her on Christmas Eve, during a walk through the woods near their home, and the popular couple are now happily engaged, having been together since 2015, and sharing their one-year-old son, Rex.

Stacey shared photos on Instagram of her lying back with a huge smile on her face, flashing her sparkly new diamond engagement ring, writing, “To the moon and back bub. I have no words”.

Writing about her love of walking through those woods, Stacey said, “It’s my happy place. I lose myself and breathe in every second of it because to me it’s just what life is about”.

Joe Swash of course appeared in BBC TV’s East Enders, before being crowned ‘King Of The Jungle’ in 2008’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, while Stacey found fame on ITV’s ‘The X Factor’, in 2009 when she finished in third place.

