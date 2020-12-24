Jodie steps out 500,000 times

JODIE ESQUER, recently contacted the Euro Weekly News to tell us about her very long journey of 500,000 steps.

“I decided to do it for Turre town hall’s food bank so that every child had a present for Christmas,” Jodie said.

“I realised that a lot of people were really suffering since the pandemic. I have witnessed some very heart-breaking situations and wanted to do something about it,” she explained.

The idea of walking 500,000 sponsored steps came from a friend in Ireland who did the same for prostate cancer victims, prompting Jodie to embark on her own journey.

“I distributed collection tins in many Turre business and set up a Go Fund Me page. Then I began my 500,000 steps, some days walking for five or six hours,” Jodie said.

“Little did I know that the community, my friends and my family would come together as they did. People regularly handed me donations, people I didn’t even know, who wanted to help me make a difference and ensure that Turre children had toys at Christmas.”

Jodie went on to say that donations came in from far and wide, including Australia. By December 2 she had raised €1,500 together with another €100 that had been put in her hand, as well as more funds still coming in.

“So with more money than I’d ever expected to raise and toy donations, I had enough to buy every child whose family is assisted by the Food Bank not just a toy, but sweets and stocking fillers too.”

Each family also received a €10 voucher for either meat or fish at Turre’s Vega supermarket.

The children received the toys on December 23 with Santa Claus, Mrs Claus and the Elf also present to make it a truly magical moment.

“But what was most magical was the look on the children’s faces when they received their gift bags,” Jodie declared.

“I would like to thank my mum and dad, Eileen McGill, Ros Daffurn and everybody else who did so much to help and encourage me,” she added.

“Together we did this and I’m so proud of our great achievement.”

