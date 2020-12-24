Iran’s president compares Trump to Saddam Hussein

IRAN’S president calls Donald Trump a ‘madman’ and compares him to Saddam Hussein

In a furious outburst during a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, December 23, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called US President Donald Trump a “madman” and said he would suffer the same fate as terrorist Saddam Hussein, who was hanged in 2006.

Rouhani said: “The day that madman was hanged was the day people celebrated the final victory.

“Trump’s fate won’t be much better than Saddam’s.”

“We had two crazy creatures in history who imposed war on the people. One was Saddam and the other was Trump,” he continued.

“Saddam imposed military war and Trump imposed economic war on us. We did not let this economic war reach its goal.”

Rouhani’s outrage came the same day Donald Trump tweeted inflammatory remarks about Iran.

Trump tweeted : “Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch.

“Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq,” the president wrote.

“Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.”

