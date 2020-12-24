ICU nurse María Irene Ramírez is the first person to get the COVID vaccine in Mexico, which becomes the first Latin American country to administer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



With the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine arriving via helicopter in Chile on Thursday, December 24, and with Costa Rica also set to receive theirs today, the vaccine rollout in Latin America has begun.

This is one of the doses of Pfizer-BioNTech that arrived in Mexico on Wednesday, which became the first shipment of this drug to arrive in the country.

Speaking after receiving the shot, 59-year-old María Irene Ramírez said: “I am willing to stay in the line of fire.”

Irene Ramírez, head of nursing at the ICU unit in the General Hospital of Mexico, was the first person who voluntarily agreed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and other medical staff are set to receive their shots throughout the day as Mexico rolls out its vaccination plan.

The second vaccine in the country was applied to María del Rosario Lora López, a specialist nurse at Hospital Del Marqués, who received her shot at a military base located in Querétaro.

The third vaccine was applied to Daniel Díaz Domínguez, a surgeon who is responsible for the ‘Santa María Rayón’ military hospital that exclusively cares for COVID-19 in Toluca, State of Mexico, also at a military base.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ICU nurse is the first person to get COVID vaccine in Mexico”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.