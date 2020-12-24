IAN Holloway makes dramatic U-turn and quits as Grimsby Town manager five days after claiming he would not be leaving unless he was forced out.

The 57-year-old, who took charge last December, said he was prompted to leave the League Two club after majority shareholder John Fenty told him of his intention to sell. However, less that a week before his resignation he told the club’s fans: “Let me say, first and foremost, that I’m not going anywhere unless I’m told to. The love that you, the fans, have shown myself and my family since my arrival has exceeded even my highest expectations, on and off the pitch.”

The charismatic manager, who previously guided both Blackpool and Crystal Palace to the Premier League, subsequently made a u-turn on that decision, tweeting: “To all the fans, It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation as manager of Grimsby Town Football Club. “New wannabe owners are hovering over GTFC and John has told me he is selling his stake in the club. So it’s time for a fresh start across the board for this great club.

“As I said recently, I intend to be fully honest with you, the supporters. Contact was made by the new owners to me on several occasions before the takeover, which I felt was inappropriate, and told them as such. This is the key factor in my decision.”

He continued by adding: “For a myriad of reasons, on and off the pitch, it feels like we didn’t get a fair crack together, and I take me share of the blame too. I hoped for this to be a long, serious relationship but it hasn’t worked out that way, and that saddens me.

“I wish you every bit of success. The fans deserve it. God bless.”

A statement from the club read: “It is with great sadness and disappointment that Ian Holloway has made his intentions absolutely clear that with John Fenty agreeing to sell his shares, he does not want to remain at the club without progressing with the people that he came here to work with.

“The club, albeit prematurely, will prepare to move on to a new chapter and would like to put on record its thanks to Ian and Kim for committing themselves to our vision and wish them both all the very best for the future.”

