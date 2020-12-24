Grandad ‘Overwhelmed’ When £20,000 Raised after House is Ransacked

A COUNTY DURHAM Grandad was ‘Overwhelmed’ when £20,000 was raised after his house was ransacked shortly before Christmas.

Edwin Green, aged 94, is a great-great-grandad, and shortly before Christmas burglars broke into his house in the early hours and ransacked the place. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Fifth Street in Horden, and Edwin who likes to be called Ted woke to find burglars in his house.

The thieves fled when Ted called out but not before having taken his house and car keys, his pension and ransacked the house.

Grandson Jordon took to Facebook to see if anyone had news on the burglary, and Gym 360 where he works out set up a fundraising page. The paged gained a magnificent £20,000 in only a few days and was shared on Twitter by celebrities such as Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague.

The whole community stepped up too, and daughter Sandra said, “My son put something up just to see if anybody had heard anything and then the gym my son goes to set up a page and I just couldn’t believe it.

“I just couldn’t believe how the people in the street, people we don’t know were sending us hampers and donating money.

“We never asked for anything as a family but to see the generosity of people was really overwhelming.”

So far four people have been arrested but were released under investigation.

