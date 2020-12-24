Ghislaine Maxwell Wanted Divorce “to Protect” Businessman Husband

GHISLAINE MAXWELL discussed divorcing her businessman husband to protect him from association with her criminal trial, according to filed court documents.

Lawyers for Maxwell say the disgraced socialite considered a divorce of convenience from her husband Scott Borgerson “to protect him from the terrible consequences of being associated with her” according to an appeal request filed in a Manhattan federal court.

Maxwell has been in a New York prison since July 2nd, facing trial for her alleged involvement in the elite sex trafficking ring operated by her former associate Jeffrey Epstein. The paedophile financier died under dubious circumstances in the summer of 2019 in the same Brooklyn jail that Maxwell will be spending Christmas.

The newspaper heiress has lodged many appeals to be released on bail, with her lawyers arguing that her marriage to Borgerson reduces her risk of fleeing criminal proceedings.

“For Ms. Maxwell to flee, she would have to abandon her spouse,” defense lawyers wrote in the filing. “In fact, every action Ms. Maxwell has taken from the time of Epstein’s arrest up to the time of the first bail hearing was designed to protect her spouse from harassment, economic harm, and physical danger”.

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has engulfed many prominent figures on both sides of the Atlantic, including Prince Andrew who stepped down from Royal duties following the exposure of his friendship to the alleged sex trafficker.

