George Michael’s Ex Caught Breaking Into The Star’s Home

GEORGE Michael’s ex boyfriend caught breaking into the late star’s home

Music legend George Michael’s ex boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, 47, reportedly scaled a fence to break into the late star’s £5million London mansion just days before the fourth anniversary of Michael’s. Fawaz, an Australian-born hairdresser, found the singer dead in his home on Christmas Day in 2016. According to reports, Fawaz had been squatting in the London pad until last year but had recently returned.

The Sun reported that Fawaz cried “This is my place. George wanted me to have it,” as officers dragged him from the property. The source added: “In the end, they dragged him out and sent him packing but I wonder how long it will be before he returns.

“This must be a very difficult and lonely time of the year for Fadi, with the anniversary of George’s death.”

In a tragic coincidence, George Michael’s sister, Melanie Panayiotou, was also found dead in her home on Christmas Day on the third anniversary of the star’s death.

