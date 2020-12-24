France’s medical regulator has approved Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

FRANCE’S medical regulator has announced on Thursday, December 24, that it has approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for a nationwide roll-out.

This news follows the announcement that the European Medicines Agency on Monday, December 21, that the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination has been approved for conditional use, meaning that countries in Europe can start rolling out their jab programmes right away.

“The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly”, said the Haute Autorité de la Santé (HAS).

The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the coronavirus shot and following the news today, France is now looking at plans to start its Pfizer / BioNTech vaccination program on December 27, according to government sources.

France’s death toll total due to Covid-19 sadly went above 60,000 last week.

