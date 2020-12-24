Former Madrid town mayor jailed for two years for bribery.

THE Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced former mayor of Brunete, Borja Gutiérrez, to two years in prison for bribery.

A local police corporal has also been jailed for 18 months for the same crime.

The court heard that Gutiérrez offered a government position to UPyD councillor María Isabel Cotrina if she supported him in his mayoral election campaign.

The Municipal Police corporal reportedly mediated in the process.

Both were convicted of bribery, with the case of the executor of criminal responsibility being aggravated.

In addition, a mitigating factor was added for undue delay in the process.

