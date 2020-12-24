FOR The First Time In 32 Years The Royal Family Are Not Attending Sandringham Church On Christmas Day due to the Pandemic



A statement from The Norfolk Police statement says, “Members of the public and media are advised there will be no organised royal event at Sandringham this year. Members of the Royal Family will not be attending the usual Christmas Day service”, the first time this has happened in 32 years, due of course to the coronavirus restrictions.

The royal family normally attends the St Magdalene Church, greeted by crowds of fans, as they enter for the traditional 11am Christmas service.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen and Prince Philip will be spending Christmas at Windsor Castle in Buckinghamshire, while Prince Charles and Camilla are going to be at Highgrove, their country estate in Gloucestershire.

Prince William and Kate are planning a family time with their three children, at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, and brother Prince Harry will be in California with his wife Meghan, and their one-year-old son Archie.

