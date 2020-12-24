First doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine arrive in Chile by helicopter

THE first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine arrive in Chile by helicopter on Thursday, December 24 as President Piñera exclaims: “They are a light of hope”.

The doses of the vaccine will be destined to the medical personnel that work in Units of Intensive Treatment of La Araucanía, Biobío, Magallanes and of the Metropolitan Region.

“These vaccines are a light of hope that will illuminate the way,” said the President after supervising the first shipment via helicopter from the Chilean Air Force, where he was accompanied by the Ministers of Health, Enrique Paris; Science, Andrés Couve; Foreign Affairs, Andrés Allamand; and Interior, Rodrigo Delgado.

The first 10,000 vaccines will be administered to staff at Intensive Care Units in La Araucanía, Biobío, Magallanes and a third of the Metropolitan Region.

Another 10,000 doses are expected to arrive next week, thus complying with the first 20,000 vaccines announced by the government.

“Many people have worked hard for a long time to be able to assure our compatriots that we will have a safe, effective and timely vaccine,” the head of state explained.

Chile currently has agreements and contracts that guarantee 10 million doses with Pfizer-BioNTech and another 10 million with the Sinovac group, which added to the agreements with AstraZeneca-Oxford, Jensen-Johnsson & Johnsson and the Covax Alliance, allows us to reach more than 30 million doses.

Hoy, el Pdte @sebastianpinera recibió el primer cargamento de #VacunasParaChile contra el Covid-19: “Son una luz de esperanza”

