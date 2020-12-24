Family tragedy as toddler dies after swallowing battery

Family tragedy as toddler dies after swallowing a battery from a television remote control.

17-month-old Reese Smith from Texas passed away after the battery settled in her esophagus and burned her vocal cords, throat and esophagus.

The child’s mother took her to see a pediatrician when the toddler developed an incessant cough, reports Metro.

An X-ray confirmed the mother’s fears that the little girl had indeed swallowed the battery and she was transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery to remove it and try to alleviate the damage done to her throat area.

Despite doctors’ efforts, Reese didn’t survive and died last week.

The little girl’s family, who shared her story on a GoFundMe page, are “absolutely devastated”

“Heartbroken… not much more to say at this point. I’ve been trying to find the words for a while. I have to return home but we were missing a member of the family. It is an anguish that I will never be able to express,” said Reese’s mum on Facebook.

