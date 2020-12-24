Dedicated teacher marked exams in A&E day before he passed away

A daughter has shared a moving photograph of her father marking pupil’s exams in a hospital bed in A&E the day before he passed away.

SANDRA Venegas said she wanted to highlight the teacher Alejandro Navarro’s unwavering commitment and dedication to his students.

“This is my father the day before he died,” said the young woman from Mexico, sharing the picture on social media, “he is worried about finishing the notes for (pupils’) progress reports”.

“He knew he was going to the emergency room, so he took his computer and his charger,” explained Sandra, who added that not even doctors informing him of the seriousness of his condition stopped him.

“Doctors were coming in to see him. They were running tests, they were telling him he needed to decide what he wanted in the event that his heart stopped: CPR and intubation or to go in peace. He’d answer their questions and resume with grades.”

The last time Sandra saw her dad was the Monday before his death on December 18.

“He spent the two hours I was at his house working. I wish I would have closed his laptop and enjoyed spending time with him,” said Sandra.

“Teachers put in so many extra hours, hours that many don’t realise. Even during a pandemic, even during a health crisis, teachers worry about completing their duties.

“Thank your teachers. If you are married to one, help them set boundaries, if you are the daughter/son of one, don’t let them work once they’re home. Be kind to your teachers.”

“Teachers let’s not normalise working after hours, let’s not normalise staying at work late. You are replaceable at work. You are NOT replaceable at home. Dad, you will be greatly missed! I love you!”

After her post received a massive response, Sandra added: “I didn’t realise this post would get so much attention but I did want to clarify, my father did not pass away from Covid or anything Covid related.”

